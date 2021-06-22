Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $669,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TrueBlue stock opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.90.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueBlue currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

