Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,212 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Conduent by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth $146,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Conduent by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,572,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,775,000 after purchasing an additional 997,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 257,386 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Conduent by 162.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 362,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

CNDT stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

