Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,700 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

