Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 113,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

