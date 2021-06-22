Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Masco worth $207,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Masco by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 566,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 230,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

