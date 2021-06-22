Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 19,934 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $148,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,547,000 after buying an additional 148,257 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $606.63 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.48 and a twelve month high of $609.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $550.41. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

