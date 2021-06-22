Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.53% of Verint Systems worth $104,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,817,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,137,000 after buying an additional 488,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,960,000 after purchasing an additional 89,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $61,630,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.