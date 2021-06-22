Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $116.70 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Kellogg worth $116,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,174,000 after acquiring an additional 515,561 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Kellogg by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,505,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

