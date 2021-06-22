Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $142.96 Million Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,271,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.43% of Peloton Interactive worth $142,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after buying an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,357,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTON stock opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.37 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $51.65 and a one year high of $171.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.09.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 602,684 shares worth $64,935,777. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

