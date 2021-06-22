Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,283,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ball were worth $108,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $79.96 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research started coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.63.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

