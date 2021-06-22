Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 148,284 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 148,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $136,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

COUP stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at $410,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total transaction of $548,111.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,028 shares in the company, valued at $742,586.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,864 shares of company stock worth $26,645,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

