Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 50.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $70.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.