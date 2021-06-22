Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,381. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

