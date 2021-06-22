Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 21,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

NYSE APD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $298.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.30. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

