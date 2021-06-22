Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,732,221 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.