Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.48. 37,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.25 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.96.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

