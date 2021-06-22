Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 70,650 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IUSB stock remained flat at $$53.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. 143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.12. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $55.19.

