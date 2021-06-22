Matthew 25 Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises approximately 1.1% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $71,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,731. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

