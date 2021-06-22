Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives $48.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAXR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MAXR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. 42,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,527. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

