Maxcoin (MAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $311,233.96

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $311,233.96 and approximately $89.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,407.98 or 0.99501690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.17 or 0.00311013 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.17 or 0.00707015 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.59 or 0.00366207 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00060139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003540 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

