MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE MD traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 11,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

