Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 2,045 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,045 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,733,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236 over the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VMW opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

