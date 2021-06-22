Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $246,000 Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

OFC opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

