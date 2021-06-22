Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 113,210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Financial Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

