Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,081,000 after buying an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $52.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.