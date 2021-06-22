Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLIS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $9,283,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLIS opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TLIS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.