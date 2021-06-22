Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 9,898 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after buying an additional 881,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after buying an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,028,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after buying an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQC. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $33.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.34 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

