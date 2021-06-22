Meta Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003499 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.16 or 0.00668746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

