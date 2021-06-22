MetaMorph (METM) Price Down 45.7% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $148,715.84 and approximately $834.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00052709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.96 or 0.00601648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00077622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.