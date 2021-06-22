Mettalex Price Hits $4.07 on Major Exchanges (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Mettalex has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for about $4.07 or 0.00012476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $2.31 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00049840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00117902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00147179 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,567.75 or 0.99786135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002641 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mettalex Coin Trading

