MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 71,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,395 shares.The stock last traded at $4.78 and had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts have commented on MFA shares. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

