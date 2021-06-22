Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.71. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

