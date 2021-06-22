Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-6.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.53. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $108.06 and a 1 year high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

