Minter Network (BIP) Trading 38.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Minter Network has a total market cap of $19.75 million and approximately $43,158.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Minter Network has traded 38.9% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00045463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00152126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,457.37 or 1.00513222 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,316,898,235 coins and its circulating supply is 4,111,688,668 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.