Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 21,807 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $135,442,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $228.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.