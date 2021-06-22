Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

