Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $12.95 Million in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 635,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,948,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.92.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

