Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Avangrid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

