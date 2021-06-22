Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 206,077 Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 206,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYFM. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,862,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,229,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,668,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $56.18 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -374.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

