Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,488 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

