Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC stock opened at $129.84 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $79.19 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

