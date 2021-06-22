Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

