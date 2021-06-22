Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,082 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRI opened at $103.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $116.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.91.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally.

