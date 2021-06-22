Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,476 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,028,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,718,000 after acquiring an additional 180,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 428,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 74,064 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 488,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 269,240 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,065,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

