Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 19,504 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 39.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

RLJ stock opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.16.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

