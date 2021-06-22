Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,947 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTB. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

CTB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

