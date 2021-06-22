Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 845 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SLM were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $3,929,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SLM by 21.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $15,274,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,246,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.76.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

