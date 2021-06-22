Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Reaches $0.18

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $201,782.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004046 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001626 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002412 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002051 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 5,649,040 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.