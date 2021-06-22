Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 2.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.17 and last traded at $213.59. 34,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,949,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.24.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,312,810.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,115,556 shares of company stock worth $281,450,163. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
