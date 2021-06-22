Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 2.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $215.17 and last traded at $213.59. 34,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,949,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a PE ratio of 166.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $685,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,312,810.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,115,556 shares of company stock worth $281,450,163. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $183,107,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

