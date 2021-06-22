Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

