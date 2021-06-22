Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $18.54.
Modine Manufacturing Company Profile
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
